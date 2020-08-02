Ultimate creative bravery is putting your work on the theater stage in front of a live audience. It takes courage and an acceptance of artistic vulnerability. In this episode of Beyond the CANVAS, we speak to some of theater’s brightest stars. Multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston and others share their passion for the theater.
Beyond the Canvas: Episode 2 Taking the Stage
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Read Aug 02 Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine
-
Read Jul 31 260 campers test positive for COVID-19 after stay at a Georgia YMCA camp
-
Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative
-
Watch Jul 31 Shields and Brooks on Biden’s VP decision, pandemic economy
-
Read Aug 02 The ‘strange’ death of Warren G. Harding
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.