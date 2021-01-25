Trump impeachment trial threatens new divisions in Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, Judy, it isn't just Republican pushback.

Talking to offices and to people involved in the phone call that happened that Yamiche reported about, Democrats also have some concerns about this package. But let me talk first about what they agree on.

Overall, there is vast agreement that more money for vaccine distribution and production has to be passed, and passed soon. But let's look at everything else that they are talking about, where there seems to be some agreement in the Senate, where there is disagreement.

First, there seems to be general agreement across partisan lines that there could be more room for unemployment assistance. Also, it looks possible that another round of $1,400 checks could be passed. But it seems senators on both sides of the aisle are interested in targeting that to lower incomes, below the $300,000 threshold that is currently in place.

Now, some problems. President Biden has asked for a $15 minimum wage as part of this package. That seems to be a nonstarter. Also, the price tag is probably the largest red flag, again, for members of both parties, Republicans especially, but Democrats as well.

The main thing that was brought up on this call were questions about exactly what President Biden needs the $1.9 trillion for. We understand from senators on the call that the White House sent out a more detailed plan today.

One other note, Judy, all of this as we're learning more about the impeachment trial itself. We know who will preside, not Chief Justice John Roberts, as we had last time, but instead a senator, Patrick Leahy. He is the president pro tem of the Senate. And this can happen when it is not a sitting president being impeached. And Democrats are going to use that format with one of their own senators presiding.