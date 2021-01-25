Biden’s relief plan faces resistance from both sides of the aisle

Judy Woodruff:

As Yamiche was reporting earlier, President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan is being met with some bipartisan resistance in the Congress.

Heather Boushey is a member of the president's White House Council of Economic Advisers. And she joins us now from Washington.

Heather Boushey, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You were with us, what, about a week-and-a-half ago, when President Biden was still president-elect Biden.

First thing I want to ask you about is the timetable, the president stressing today he wants to get this economic package passed as soon as possible. But we heard the Senate incoming majority leader, Chuck Schumer, say March, mid-March.

Is Chuck Schumer's schedule the president's schedule?