‘Remain in Mexico’ reinstated, sends asylum seekers across the southern border

Hari Sreenivasan:

This week, the United States began returning migrants to Mexico under a program officially called the Migrant Protection Program which began under the Trump administration. The controversial program forced migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico instead of being released in the U.S. to wait for hearings. The Biden administration shut down the program but courts ordered it to restart.

I spoke with the Washington Post's Mexico Bureau Chief Kevin Sieff about the change in policy.

What does it mean that the administration has restarted the Remain in Mexico policy?