Documentary provides inside look at COVID-19 conditions in immigrant detention

Hari Sreenivasan:

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in early 2020, U.S. Immigration courts shut down. Many of the 38,000 migrants held in federal detention centers at the time had their court dates canceled, with no indication how long they'd be waiting.

Immigration and customs enforcement – ICE – is not required by law to detain people with pending cases, but even with the threat of transmission of the virus, most remained in detention. By the end of May, 2020, ICE had only tested about 10 percent of all detainees. But more than half of those tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now a new documentary called "The Facility" — which is short-listed for an academy award — shows the conditions inside one detention center during the pandemic.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has more.