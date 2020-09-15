Biden appeals to Florida veterans as Trump repeats vaccine claims

With Election Day less than two months away, the presidential race is centering on a few key battleground states, including Florida. Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned there Tuesday, blasting President Trump for derogatory remarks he reportedly made about members of the military. Meanwhile, Trump repeated that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready this fall. Yamiche Alcindor reports.
Judy Woodruff:
As Election Day looms, the race for the White House circles around key battleground states.
Our Yamiche Alcindor reports.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Today, former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Florida, his first visit to the state since being nominated. There, he delivered harsh words for President Trump's policy and rhetoric towards veterans
Former Vice President Joseph Biden:
Quite frankly, it makes me very upset the way he gets in front of the camera and crows about how much he has done for veterans, and then turns around and insults our service members and fallen heroes when the camera is off, call them suckers and losers.
Donald Trump has no idea about the ideas that animate women and men who sign up to serve, duty, honor, country. That's what service and patriotism is all about.
Yamiche Alcindor:
The Sunshine State has the largest military and veteran populations in the country. Biden stressed the need to strengthen the VA.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden:
We have a responsibility to ensure that we are providing veterans with world-class health care they deserve in every situation.
Yamiche Alcindor:
Veterans make up a critical voting bloc in one of toughest battlegrounds. A statewide poll released today from Monmouth University showed Biden just barely ahead; 50 percent of Floridians said they planned to support him, while 45 percent back President Trump.
Today, President Trump began his day by calling into "FOX & Friends."
President Donald Trump:
We have agreed to do it once a week in the morning. And I look forward to it.
-
He spoke to the hosts for more than 45 minutes. And he again claimed a coronavirus vaccine could be approved by Election Day and distributed immediately.
President Donald Trump:
Because we're going to have a vaccine in a matter of — in a matter of weeks.
Yamiche Alcindor:
President Trump also lashed out at the Democratic governor of Nevada, who criticized him for defying warnings and holding an indoor rally in Las Vegas last week.
The president accused the governor, without evidence, of rigging the election.
President Donald Trump:
No, he will cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it. This is the same man who's in charge of the ballots.
-
And following his visit to California yesterday, President Trump doubled down on his denial of climate change. He repeated a misleading claim that poor forest management is the only factor behind the wildfires raging in the West.
President Donald Trump:
You have forests all over the world. You don't have fires like you do in California. In Europe, they have forest cities.
-
In California today, Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, lambasted the president's remarks on climate change.
-
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.:
This is not a partisan issue. This is not — and just — ideology should not kick in. It's just a fact. It's — this is just a fact.
-
And promised a different approach.
-
Sen. Kamala Harris:
It is incumbent on us, in terms of leadership of our nation, to take seriously the extreme changes in our climate and to do what we can to mitigate against the damage.
-
Tonight, Biden and Harris are campaigning on opposite sides of the country, Harris in Nevada, Biden in Florida. But they have a common goal, courting Latino voters, while President Trump heads to Philadelphia for a town hall with undecided voters.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.
