Biden appeals to Florida veterans as Trump repeats vaccine claims

Former Vice President Joseph Biden:

Quite frankly, it makes me very upset the way he gets in front of the camera and crows about how much he has done for veterans, and then turns around and insults our service members and fallen heroes when the camera is off, call them suckers and losers.

Donald Trump has no idea about the ideas that animate women and men who sign up to serve, duty, honor, country. That's what service and patriotism is all about.