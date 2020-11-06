Biden campaign remains confident as Trump escalates false claims

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president spent much of today angrily watching TV, watching his path to reelection get narrower and narrower. And that has made the president tick up his misinformation campaign, as well as push campaign aides and people around him to come up with legal strategies to try true wrestle this back.

Now, Campaign officials tell me that they really feel like the only way the president can win this is if he tries to get recounts in every single state. Now, the math is not on his side. He would have to run the table, Judy, for him to now be reelected. He would have to win Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina to do this, because he has, at this point, by the AP's count, 214 votes, Electoral College votes.

Another thing to note, there are really two schools of thought in the White House right now. They're the people who want to fight. That's Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, as well as Mark Meadows, I'm told, the president's chief of staff.

They are looking — they're now looking at hiring David Bossie to oversee a lot of this legal strategy. He's a conservative who is heading up the Citizens United and worked on the president's 2016 campaign.

But there are also people who feel deflated, people who feel like this is a White House that's already winding down.

I talked to Ja'Ron Smith. He's the highest-ranking African-American in the Trump administration. Today was his last day, Judy. He said he was already planning to leave the administration. But there are people who are looking at that and saying, people are already deciding, White House aides, already thinking about the future, seeing this White House as one that is winding down, that is coming to an end.

The tough thing is, who is going to break the news to President Trump? Because he is not anywhere near wanting to talk about losing at this moment.