When election disinformation is a domestic threat

William Brangham:

It's true. They have been trying to do it. It's not clear how effective this has been.

Twitter has been putting these flags and markings on any tweet that they think is misleading. If you look at the president's tweets over the last few days, they are pockmarked with these flags.

Facebook tried to put the brakes on some of this misinformation as well. They stamped out a page that was known as the Stop the Steal Facebook page. But by the time they stopped it, it already had — hundreds of thousands of people had been visiting it.

The reality is, this is very difficult stuff to stamp out. There's so many sites on the Internet. There are so many voices out there in the world. And these untruths have also been echoed by some very powerful voices.

I mean, you have got leading GOP senators and congressmen echoing this, the president's own family. Prime-time hosts on FOX News have been doing this, and, of course, the president himself.

I mean, the real fear that I have heard echoed over and over again is, if a significant slice of the population thinks that this election was stolen illegally, how do they respond to that? Would we see threats of violence? Would we see actual violence? I mean, that's an enormous concern.

And it's worth noting that, over the last four years, the U.S. government has spent an inordinate amount of money and time and manpower trying to stamp out foreign misinformation from infecting our elections process, when, in fact, we now see that there was a domestic threat here all along.