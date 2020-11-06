The latest on vote counts in 4 critical states

Miles O’Brien:

Judy, I'm in Gwinnett County. This is the most diverse county in all of Georgia. It's very blue, about an 18-point margin for Joe Biden here.

Behind me, they still have a lot of work to do. Take a look. We're going to pan over to my right. In that corner over there, workers are going through ballots that either need to be cured, meaning there's a problem with a signature. There are military ballots to be counted, overseas military ballots. And there are provisional ballots, which also require them to do some research.

The ballots make their way behind me. In some cases, they have to actually copy them over, because someone might have voted in the wrong precinct. And they have to vote on their home precinct ballot.

All of that amounts to about 900 military, 800 cured ballots, about 1,000 provisional.

Now, earlier in the day, they finished up their absentee ballot work, their mail-in ballot work. They sent in a tranche of about 7,000 ballots. And that changed the numbers significantly here in Georgia. It was about a 1,500-point margin — 1,500-person margin for Joe Biden. At about 3:00 p.m. today, after Gwinnett turned in that tranche of ballots, it's now a 4,200-vote margin between the two candidates.

But we're talking about nearly five million ballots cast. So that is point 0.08 percent difference between the two of them. That is as razor-thin as it gets.

And that is why people here in Georgia are not making any statements about any firm confirmation of who won here for quite some time. We might get some numbers out of here tonight or even into tomorrow morning. But the counties have until November 13 to certify. And then the state has until November 20.

In between that time, they will run an audit on all of the ballots to see if they have an accurate count. And it's, of course, all but a certainty that, after the 20th, there will be a recount here in Georgia.

This is the slimmest of all margins in the nation right now. And it's still very dynamic, Judy.