Biden campaign taking COVID-19 ‘very seriously,’ says adviser Symone Sanders

Symone Sanders:

Well, Judy, I'm young, but I have been doing this for a little while.

And I like to say, it's always good if you have the mind-set that you are 15 points down, and you're broke, and you don't have any money. And that's how we're running, OK?

We know the polls are good. And I think the polls, frankly, are reflective of the work that we have done and how the American people feel about the leadership that they have seen over the last four years.

This election is a choice, a choice between Vice President Biden and Senator Harris' vision for America, and the leadership, again, that they have seen over the last four years.

And Vice President Biden and Senator Harris, over the course of these next 29 days, are going to articulate that vision, and are going to make a forceful case about why Vice President Biden should be the next president of the United States.

And so we're going to continue traveling, doing it safely, as the public health experts guide us, and we are really working to earn every vote out there, Judy.

We don't take anything for granted, and we don't think anything is in the bag. So, we got to campaign hard until the end, because people are voting right now. And so it's not just what happens on November 3. More than one million — I think I saw a stat the other day that said more than two million Americans have already cast ballots in this election.

So, we're excited to be out there, and we look forward to earning the votes of the people in this country.