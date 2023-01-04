Biden celebrates infrastructure projects with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

Laura Barrón-López:

So, both President Biden and Senator McConnell were very explicit about the message that they were sending, not just to voters, but also to their parties. It was all about finding common ground, about being able to work together even if they disagree on issues.

McConnell actually said that he thought that it was a good example to be showing the country at this time that the government could work together.

And, of course, a striking contrast to what's happening right now in Washington, D.C., and it's something that both — well, that President Biden specifically himself has received a lot of flak for throughout the time that he ran and even into the White House.