A look at Biden’s first two years in office as administration faces new challenges in 2023

Laura Barrón-López:

These first two years was full Democratic control. And a number of the big-ticket items were voted along party lines, so just Democrats passing those for Biden. That includes, of course, the big COVID response funding at the beginning of his presidency and then, more recently this year, the Inflation Reduction Act, which was that big Democratic wish list bill that had climate change, action, prescription drug reform, as well as, of course, Affordable Care Act subsidies.

But some of the things that Biden, President Biden loves to talk about the most himself are the bipartisan bills that he's been able to pass. He promised that he was going to be able to do that when he was running for the presidency. And so he has actually quite a long list of bipartisan legislation that he's enacted.

And this is not an exhaustive list, but it includes investment in semiconductor manufacturing — that's the big China competitiveness bill — expansion of health care for veterans that were exposed to burn pits, the big bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed with a number of — like, big negotiations that went on for a long time, gun safety, protections for same-sex marriage, Ukraine aid, and averted a rail strike.

So all of these things were big bipartisan bills, and something that the president has really tried to champion and say, look, a lot of people doubted that I could work with Republicans, and yet he did during his first two years.