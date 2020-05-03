Biden complaint did not say ‘sexual harassment,’ says Reade

Alexandra Jaffe:

Sure.

When I spoke with her, I tried to get sort of her to clarify whether she filed a full report and what the report said. And she told me that she filed only an intake form. So she basically just filled out a form with some basic information about herself in her office. And within that intake form, she did not use the words sexual harassment or assault.

She said that she described an incident in which she was asked to serve drinks at a fundraiser because Joe Biden liked her legs and the retaliation that she experienced after that. But she repeatedly told me that she was too scared to use the words sexual harassment and was not that specific.

In the sort of day since we spoke she's gotten a lot of backlash. A number of Biden supporters have suggested that that sort of shift in the story or clarification raises further doubts about the veracity of her claims.

And so I think she's been trying to sort of clarify what she told me on Friday, but she has not necessarily walked back on the fact that she had didn't use the word sexual harassment or assault.