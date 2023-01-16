Biden faces intensifying scrutiny over classified documents found at his home

Laura Barrón-López:

So, we have a little bit more of a fleshed-out timeline here that was partially provided by President Biden's private lawyer.

So, on November 2, 2022, Biden's attorneys find documents at the Penn Biden Center, immediately notify Archives. November 9, 2022, DOJ launches its assessment. Then December, 20, 2022, Biden's — President Biden's attorneys find documents at his Wilmington residence inside the garage and they notify the DOJ.

Then, just last week, January 11 of this year, Biden's attorneys find one potentially classified document, again, one single document in the Wilmington residence. And then, January 12, DOJ takes possession of those five additional documents found at the Wilmington residence, and that was a new revelation over this weekend, was that those — was those five additional documents.

One thing here is of course, that the White House is facing a lot of questions about transparency. That's a political issue for them because the president has prided himself on having a transparent White House. But, legally, there is nothing requiring the White House or even former President Trump's in his case or DOJ or National Archives to disclose when they found these documents to the public.