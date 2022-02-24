Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia amid military onslaught in Ukraine

Lisa Desjardins:

This is such an important part of the conversation right now at the White House and around Washington, in fact, around the world.

Let's look at some of the sanctions that have not yet been launched by the White House, by the American administration here. First, at the top of the list, no sanctions yet against Vladimir Putin himself. Talking to sources on the hill and here at the White House today, there is divide over whether that would be effective and, in fact, if they could even track down his actual assets.

Second, something called secondary sanctions, those are important. That's the idea of sanctions against banks, institutions, businesses which actually interact with Russian banks. These are the kinds of sanctions that really had such an effect on Iran, North Korea. That is something that this White House has not deployed yet.

And then, finally, the idea of shutting Russia out of the SWIFT banking system, that's not something the U.S. controls, but it is something that the U.S. could levy enough sanctions on to essentially freeze Russia out. That is something that it's debated how worthwhile it is, what effect it would have. But it is something that remains on the table.

Why hasn't this administration launched those tougher sanctions, especially the secondary sanctions, with Russia invading now? Well, I'm told by sources again here at the White House and at the Capitol it's because of Europe. European allies are not yet on board those. They would feel the pain from those sanctions more than America.

And President Biden wants a unified front here.