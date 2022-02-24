What Russia is hoping to achieve in Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, for that, we turn again to Michael Kofman, a senior fellow for Russian studies at the CNA, Center for Naval Analyses. It is a Navy-funded think tank.

Michael Kofman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let me bring up that map that we started this evening with that U.S. officials say is really the beginning of the Russian operation, at least three axes, in from Belarus toward Kyiv, into the largest city in the east, Kharkiv, and in from the south up toward the middle of the country.

From what you see there, what are Russia's objectives?

Michael Kofman, Center for Naval Analyses: Nick, I'm afraid that this is fundamentally a worst-case scenario.

It is a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There's more than just three axes that are even on that map. And I think we can assume that the operation that Russia is launching probably has two objectives. The first is an encirclement of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, perhaps an attempt to impose regime change, which I think is quite likely, in terms of Russian ambitions, particularly what Vladimir Putin had stated during his speech which was similar to an official declaration of war.

And the second is a large scale encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the eastern part of the country. And I see a fairly substantial advance of Russian ground forces, an airstrike campaign. And this is only an initial commitment for this. This is a fraction of the forces currently arrayed against Ukraine going in on the first day.

Unfortunately, I think there's much more fighting to come.