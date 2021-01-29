Biden indicates a willingness to act on COVID-19 relief without bipartisan support

Judy Woodruff:

The president's plans come as financial markets are very much in the news.

Wall Street closed its worst week since October. Major indexes were down again, roiled by concern over new strains of the virus and mainly by the frenzied trading of several stocks that impacted investors. The most widely watched volatility index is up by 37 percent this month.

Brian Deese is President Biden's lead negotiator with Congress on the COVID deal. He is also the director of the White House National Economic Council. And he joins us now.

Brian Deese, welcome to the "NewsHour." We thank you so much for joining us.

This COVID relief package, as you know, comes after the Congress last year spent, what, $3 trillion in COVID relief. You're asking for $1.9 trillion. Even people who think, yes, there should be more money spent are saying this is just too much. It's more even than what the economic growth shortfall was in the last quarter of last year.

How do you explain the dollar — the amount?