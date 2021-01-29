Fauci on the efficacy of new vaccines and preparing for coronavirus variants

Judy Woodruff:

Let's understand more about the latest on vaccines and the strains of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH. He's also a top adviser to President Biden on the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, let me ask you about this new vaccine that was announced today by Johnson & Johnson. It is one dose. It is more easily stored. How much of a help do you expect it to be?