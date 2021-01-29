New vaccines show promise amid concerns over coronavirus variants

Yamiche Alcindor:

Fauci also noted that, unlike the other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's requires just a single shot, and it does not need to be stored in super cold temperatures. That could cut the storage costs and help vaccinate more people in a shorter amount of time.

In early February, the company intends to request from the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. But there is a growing concern about how well any vaccines stand up to the new coronavirus variants. They're emerging around the world, including those first seen in Britain, Brazil, and especially the one first found in South Africa.

Overall, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tested 72 percent effective in the U.S., but against the South African variant, that number dropped to 57 percent. Also today, early findings showed that a fourth vaccine, this one from Novavax, is nearly 90 percent effective overall. But against the variant identified in South Africa, it was only 50 percent effective.

All of the variants are now spreading across the U.S. And, today, Andy Slavitt, the senior White House adviser on COVID-19, said that means passing the president's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan is more critical than ever.