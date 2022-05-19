Biden invokes Defense Production Act to counter dearth of baby formula

President Biden is under pressure on a number of fronts right now, including getting more done and showing better results that people can feel in the near future.That's particularly true when it comes to the shortage of baby formula around the country. Brian Deese, the Biden administration's director of the National Economic Council, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss some of those concerns.

