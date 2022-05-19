How quickly will infant formula be back on shelves?

Leave your feedback
The baby formula shortage in the United States has been severe for some time, with stores now missing 40 percent of their usual supplies. There have been stories of parents driving hours to find what they need, or in some cases, watering down formula. NewsHour's Ali Rogin, who has been reporting on this issue, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
