Biden makes history with Tulsa visit, pledges to tackle racial wealth gap

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Biden's history-making trip was definitely welcomed by many people, but it was also a met with a lot of questions that remain unanswered tonight.

So, President Biden spoke at length about the massacre in Tulsa. He said that this was really a scar on our nation's history. He said that this is something that we need to learn about, that the nation really needs to confront and deal with and contend with its dark past.

But he also talked about the fact that he needs to do more and that the country needs to do more right now to deal with this racial wealth gap, which is why you saw the White House today roll out these initiatives.

The big question, though, is what can be done for the people of Tulsa right now? There are survivors that the president met with who are 106, 107 years old who say that, right now, they are not able to pay their bills. They were unable — they were never able to close — go to school.

And there are a lot of people who wondering whether or not there should be reparations for those people right now. The White House is not answering that question. They do say that the president supports a study on reparations.

That being said, the president did also announce that Vice President Harris, she's going to be leading the administration's effort on fighting back against Republican-led efforts when it comes to voting rights. The president said that Republicans are really doing un-American things in trying to restrict voting.

Of course, Republicans have said that a lot of those laws are aimed at voter integrity, even though there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.