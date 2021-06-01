What would reparations for Black Americans look like? An expert does the math

Judy Woodruff:

And Tulsa's history is casting a larger light on the long-term effects of institutional racism, lost income and opportunities, and the toll this all takes on the financial well-being of Black Americans.

The wealth gap that Yamiche mentioned and reported on is believed to have widened last year during the pandemic, and it exists among all levels of education.

We explore this now and the president's initiatives with William Darity. He's a professor of economics and African American studies at Duke University. He has long studied and written about this.

Professor Darity, very good to see you. Thank you so much for joining us.

We know what happened in Tulsa 100 years ago, horrible in human terms. What about in economic terms? What did it mean over time, not only for the people of Tulsa, but more broadly for Black Americans across this nation?