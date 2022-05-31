Biden meets with Fed chair in push to address record inflation

Leave your feedback
President Biden called in the head of the Federal Reserve Tuesday to talk about the worst inflation in 40 years. But he pledged to respect the central bank's independence. The president met with Jerome Powell, who recently won senate confirmation to a second term as chair of the Fed. Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
