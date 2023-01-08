Biden visits southern border amid criticism of migration, asylum policy

President Biden is making his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office today, to meet with border officials about migration and drug trafficking. The trip comes days after Biden announced policies designed to discourage migrants from seeking asylum at the border. White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López joins John Yang to discuss.

