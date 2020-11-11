Biden proceeds with staffing plans as Trump exerts pressure on GOP

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump's refusal and his — Trump campaign's refusal to acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect and to continue to file lawsuit after lawsuit comes down to two big things, politics and money.

On the money side, they are raising boatloads of money, thousands of dollars every day by sending out next messages and e-mails, messaging that they need to keep up the fight, that they want to have money for an election defense fund.

But when you look at the money being raised, it tells a story. So, to put up for folks, 60 percent of that money goes to Save America PAC. It's a political action committee. And then, after that, if someone donates thousands of dollars more, they then — that money then goes to the Trump recount account.

Now, this is important. This kind of account, the political action committee, it faces fewer restrictions on how the money is spent. Unlike candidate campaign accounts, this can — the money that can be raised here can be spent on personal expenses.

The other thing to note is that 40 percent of it goes to the Republican National Committee. This money can go to benefit potential other Republican candidates. Critics say that this is really a slush fund and that it can go to funding President Trump's lavish lifestyle.

I also want to talk about the politics of this. The margins are just not on President Trump's side. Republican allies of the president told me that today.

We want to look at now at the popular vote margins in these states that are still being contested by the Trump administration and the Trump campaign. In Michigan, in 2016, President Trump won by 10,000 votes, Joe Biden is leading by more than 146,000. In Pennsylvania, he won by 44,000 in 2016; 50,000 is what Biden is leading by.

In Wisconsin, 22,000 is what President Trump won by. He's leading, Joe Biden, president-elect Joe Biden, by 20,000. So, those numbers tell a story. They say — and older establishment Republicans tell me the numbers really just not are — are not going to work out for the president, while younger Republicans are continuing to work day and night to try to find more voters, so that they can get people that will overturn those margins, but it's just a really, really uphill battle.