Sanders on disappointing election results for Democrats in Congress

First of all, I'm not aware — and maybe I'm wrong on this. I don't know there are any Democratic candidates who talked about defunding the police.

Do we want police department reform, so that innocent African Americans are not shot and killed? Of course we do. So do the vast majority of the American people.

In terms of some of the arguments against us, the problem is, they're just not true. To the best of my knowledge, Judy, something like 100 candidates in Congress — 100 congressional candidates ran on Medicare for all. Do you know how many lost? Zero. I think one candidate who ran on a Green New Deal lost.

And the reason for that is these proposals are popular proposals. So, the idea of blaming our ideas on their defeat, I'm not sure that that's true. I think the converse may be true.

Got a lot of people out there who are listening to some Democrats and saying, what do you stand for? Are you going to represent us when we are hurting so much? Do you have the guts to take on powerful special interests? Are you going to raise that minimum wage? Are you going to fight for health care for all?

I don't want to go bankrupt because I can't afford to pay my medical bill. What are you going to do about it? How are you going to make sure that my kid can afford to go to college?

So, I would turn that argument around and say to some of my more conservative Democratic friends, maybe the problem is that the working class of this country did not perceive that you were prepared to stand up and fight for them.