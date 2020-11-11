Former GOP congressman likens Trump’s voting claims to ‘a little tantrum’

Tom Coleman:

Well, I guess one word would be disappointment, extreme disappointment.

Unfortunately, I think we have seen for four years the inability of Congress to be an independent branch of government. They are — all the Republicans who are in the majority, at least in the Senate, have tied themselves to this president.

I don't know what it would take, because we have a pandemic of 250,000 Americans have died through it. It's rising and spiking as we speak. And what has the president been doing? Playing golf and considering all these charges, these counterfeit charges he's putting out about the election.

This is the reason he's being voted out of office. I mean, it's unreal that people will stand with him this long. We had a great election. We had a turnout of record proportions. And, for that, the public deserves to know that their votes counted.

And all of this business about Jim Jordan stirring the pot in Pennsylvania, the people in Pennsylvania don't see this. And there are Republicans and Democrats all over this country. This is something that they have manufactured to try to destroy, I guess, Joe Biden's administration before it takes office. And it's wrong.