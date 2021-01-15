Biden promises major changes for vaccine distribution amid skyrocketing deaths

One key piece of President-elect Biden's plan to fight COVID is to make major changes to how vaccines are distributed around the country. The plan comes amid a report that the vaccine reserves the Trump administration has promised to ship to states do not actually exist right now. Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, joins William Brangham to discuss.
Editors Note: In our interview, the guest, Dr. Peter Hotez, misspoke and said the U.S. could be facing 400,000 deaths a day by Inauguration Day. Dr. Hotez meant to say the total death toll in the U.S. since the pandemic began is expected to reach 400,000 by then. Experts agree with that general projection.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.