Biden reaches deal with Japan and South Korea to strengthen military coordination

Geoff Bennett:

President Biden met today with the leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David, the presidential retreat.

Japan and South Korea have long had antagonistic relations but, today's meeting is a new starting point for the two countries. They released the Camp David Principles, in which they promised to consult with one another if either felt their security was threatened. They also committed to improving military coordination by sharing real-time information about North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Along with the U.S., they will expand trilateral military exercises and establish a three-way hot line for crisis communication. President Biden said today's agreements would have long-lasting effects.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: This is a historic meeting. But we're about to — we have laid in place a long-term structure for a relationship that will last and have a phenomenal impact, not just in Asia, but around the world. This is a big deal. This is a big deal.