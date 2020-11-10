News Wrap: GOP’s Tillis holds onto North Carolina Senate seat

In our news wrap Tuesday, Republicans will retain a Senate seat in North Carolina that was closely contested. Incumbent Thom Tillis clinched reelection today when his Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham, conceded. Also, Tulsa, Oklahoma, ran out of intensive care beds on Monday as COVID-19 infections continue to surge, and Minnesota is imposing new pandemic restrictions on gatherings and bars.
