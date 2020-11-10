Why the Affordable Care Act is back before the Supreme Court, amid a pandemic

Health care policy was a major topic during the presidential campaign, and President Trump’s administration has long sought to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. But Obamacare, as it is popularly known, is now deeply woven into American health. With health insurance for tens of millions in the balance, the legislation was back before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. John Yang reports.
