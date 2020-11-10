Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Why the Affordable Care Act is back before the Supreme Court, amid a pandemic

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Jason Kane

Audio

Health care policy was a major topic during the presidential campaign, and President Trump’s administration has long sought to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. But Obamacare, as it is popularly known, is now deeply woven into American health. With health insurance for tens of millions in the balance, the legislation was back before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. John Yang reports.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Jason Kane

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 09 GOP election lawyer says ‘there’s not evidence’ to support Trump’s legal claims

  2. Read Nov 10 WATCH: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testifies on oversight of Russia investigation

  3. Read Nov 07 WATCH: Election 2020 – A PBS NewsHour special

  4. Read Nov 10 Vatican investigation finds Pope John Paul II, other leaders downplayed or dismissed allegations against ex-Cardinal McCarrick

  5. Read Nov 10 U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney

The Latest