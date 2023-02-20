Biden shows solidarity with Ukraine in surprise visit ahead of invasion anniversary

Nick Schifrin:

It was a trip that was kept secret from all but the senior officials in each agency who was actually planning the trip.

And the pool reporters who accompanied Biden along the way report that President Biden left Washington, D.C., at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday in a smaller-than-normal plane that had been kept darkened and off to the side. He landed in Eastern Poland,drove to the border, and then took a nine-and-a-half-hour train to Kyiv.

He had to take a train, of course, because the airspace here has been closed since last February. And that is the train he took, arriving back to Poland from Ukraine tonight. It's the same route that we all take, that all previous heads of state in government have taken for the last year. But this, Amna, is definitely not the same train the rest of us take.

Take a look at this photo. President Biden, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan even had an office. U.S. officials say that it took them months of meticulous planning to get Biden safely here.