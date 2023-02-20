February 20, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour, President Biden makes a surprise visit to Ukraine, pledging further support as the anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches. Teenage girls in the U.S. experience record-high levels of violence and sadness in the wake of the pandemic. Plus, the future of abortion access and voting rights in Wisconsin face a critical test as voters decide the next state Supreme Court.

