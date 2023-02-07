Biden to outline accomplishments and tout optimism for U.S., White House spokesperson says

Kate Bedingfield:

Well, look, there is no question that it is Congress' constitutional obligation to address the debt ceiling.

They have historically, in fact, many, many members, most members of the Republican Caucus who are currently in office voted for a clean debt ceiling increase under President Trump with no preconditions. So, President Biden doesn't believe that it's acceptable to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage to negotiation.

So, Congress needs to handle its responsibility to deal with the debt ceiling. That said, what the president is open to is a conversation about fiscal responsibility. And, in fact, he has said that, on March 9, he's going to put forward his budget. And he's asking Speaker McCarthy and the Republicans to put their plan on the table.

Let's talk about where they're proposing to make some of these cuts. The president has said he will not tolerate cuts to Social Security and Medicare. So, what he's asking Speaker McCarthy is, if you want to talk about balancing a budget, then let's see where those cuts are going to come from.

Let's have a meaningful conversation about it, because here's the thing. Under President Biden, we have lowered the deficit $1.7 trillion in our first two years in office, all the while building a growing economy, creating those 12 million jobs I was talking about, creating small businesses, increasing wages.

So, President Biden is going to continue to build on that progress. He wants to have a meaningful conversation with Congress about how we do that.