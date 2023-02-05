What to expect from Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday

Audio

A Chinese surveillance balloon, the federal debt ceiling and Tuesday’s State of the Union address are the topics for today’s Weekend Briefing with congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins and NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

