Biden touts accomplishments and vision as he officially launches reelection campaign

Amna Nawaz:

The video comes four years to the day from when he announced his 2020 presidential run.

In today's announcement, President Biden echoed familiar themes from that campaign. He said the country is still in a battle for the soul of the nation and that democracy is at stake in 2024.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Freedom, personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There is nothing more important, nothing more sacred.

That's been the work of my first term, to fight for our democracy. But, you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes from the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books.