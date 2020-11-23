Biden transition gains momentum as Trump continues to deny election results

Yamiche Alcindor:

The news came from Wilmington, Delaware, where Mr. Biden spent part of the day addressing a virtual U.S. Mayors Conference.

His picks, Antony Blinken, a former top State Department official, as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the United Nations ambassador.

And a pair of firsts, Avril Haines for director of national intelligence, the first woman to head the intelligence community, and Alejandro Mayorkas to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the first Latino to hold this position. In addition, former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as special presidential envoy on climate change.

And it is widely reported that Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, will be Treasury secretary. She'd be the first woman in that role.

The president-elect will formally introduce his picks tomorrow, even as he continues to wait for the transition to formally begin. The House Oversight and Reform Committee insisted today on having Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, join a briefing tomorrow.

Officials want her to explain why she has yet to acknowledge president-elect Biden and free up transition funds.

On Sunday Mr. Biden's choice for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, again urged the Trump administration to accept the results and begin the transition.