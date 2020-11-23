How Biden’s national security team seeks to represent ‘the diversity of America’

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, Tony Blinken is the president-elect's nominee for secretary of state.

Blinken was the deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration. He is one of the president-elect's closest and most longstanding advisers.

Avril Haines will be the nominee for the director of national intelligence, which oversees all U.S. intelligence agencies. She's the former deputy director of the CIA and was an aide to Biden in Congress. She would be the highest ranking woman in the intelligence community's history.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be the nominee for U.N. ambassador. She's a longtime Foreign Service officer who was the most senior Black member of the State Department when she resigned at the beginning of the Trump administration.

And Jake Sullivan will be the national security adviser. He was then Vice President Biden's national security adviser in the White House and a senior adviser to then Secretary of State Clinton. He will be the youngest national security adviser in 60 years.

To talk about the new national security team, we turned to Wendy Sherman, the former undersecretary of state for political affairs during the Obama administration, who has worked closely with all of these people.

Wendy Sherman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Tony Blinken is one of Biden's oldest advisers. Does Blinken reflect Biden's caution?