Biden underscores US commitment to NATO in sharp contrast to Trump

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Biden really came to underscore that the United States is fully supportive of NATO.

And that, of course, is a difference from his predecessor, former President Trump, who questioned over and over again whether or not NATO should even exist. So you heard from President Biden today saying that Article 5, which says if one member nation of NATO is attacked, then all members are attacked, he said that that is a sacred obligation.

That being said, the president still has some disagreements with member nations. Experts tell me chief among them is how strong to be against China. Also, there is a real question about whether or not President Biden, when he pulled out U.S. troops from Afghanistan, whether or not he included European leaders enough in that discussion, even though some experts also say that European leaders are excited about leaving Afghanistan, because they got in because the U.S. was attacked on 9/11.

So, there are still a lot of issues there. But the main purpose and the main takeaway from the press conference was President Biden saying America is here to stay. We are here at standing strong with NATO.