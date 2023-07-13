Biden visits newest NATO country as questions about Ukraine’s membership remain

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
Jonah Anderson
President Biden will soon land back in the United States after traveling to three European countries in five days. His last stop Thursday, after two days of NATO meetings, was the newest alliance member, Finland. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López traveled with the president and reports from Helsinki.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Jonah Anderson is a News Assistant at the PBS NewsHour.
