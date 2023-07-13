Biden visits newest NATO country as questions about Ukraine’s membership remain

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Jonah Anderson
By —

Jonah Anderson

Audio

President Biden will soon land back in the United States after traveling to three European countries in five days. His last stop Thursday, after two days of NATO meetings, was the newest alliance member, Finland. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López traveled with the president and reports from Helsinki.

Listen to this Segment

Laura Barrón-López
By —

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch
Jonah Anderson
By —

Jonah Anderson

Jonah Anderson is a News Assistant at the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch