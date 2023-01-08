Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on the Biden administration’s immigration reform plans as the President makes his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. Then, we look at the NFL’s medical emergency action protocol. We also learn why many Americans feel lonely and how it affects people’s health. Plus, we hear a young immigrant’s take on embracing immigration.
