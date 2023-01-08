News Wrap: Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil’s government buildings

In our news wrap Sunday, supporters of Brazil's former President Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, China reopened its borders to international travel for the first time in three years, California is bracing for another wave of powerful storms, and award-winning author Russell Banks died at the age of 82.

