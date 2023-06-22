Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Biden welcomes Modi for state visit amid concerns over India’s human rights record

Geoff Bennett

The prime minister of what is now the world's most populous nation was received with the fanfare of a state visit at the White House. India's Narendra Modi visits the United States at a crucial moment as the U.S. seeks to marshal democracies to confront China and support Ukraine. But Modi's own conduct is also under the microscope. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Daniel Markey.

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

