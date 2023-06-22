Biden welcomes Modi for state visit amid concerns over India’s human rights record

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The prime minister of what is now the world's most populous nation was received with the fanfare of a state visit at the White House. India's Narendra Modi visits the United States at a crucial moment as the U.S. seeks to marshal democracies to confront China and support Ukraine. But Modi's own conduct is also under the microscope. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Daniel Markey.
