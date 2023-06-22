News Wrap: Tornado kills 4 in small Texas town

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, a tornado killed four people and ripped apart homes and businesses in the small Texas town of Matador, Tropical Storm Bret is closing in on the islands of the eastern Caribbean, President Biden defended calling China's President Xi Jinping a dictator and a court in Moscow denied an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to end his pre-trial detention.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.