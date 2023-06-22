Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Tornado kills 4 in small Texas town

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, a tornado killed four people and ripped apart homes and businesses in the small Texas town of Matador, Tropical Storm Bret is closing in on the islands of the eastern Caribbean, President Biden defended calling China's President Xi Jinping a dictator and a court in Moscow denied an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to end his pre-trial detention.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch