Biden’s acceptance speech will follow night of women in the spotlight

Amna Nawaz:

An historic moment delivered without applause to a mostly empty convention hall, under the pall of a pandemic.

California Senator Kamala Harris' formal acceptance speech capped the penultimate night of the convention. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants is the first woman of color on a major-party ticket.

Tonight, the convention finale, Joe Biden's moment to claim the prize he has sought for more than 30 years. The proceedings will also feature former Biden campaign rivals-turned-backers, a reminder of a crowded Democratic primary, when debate stages were full and auditoriums packed.

Among them, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Officials reportedly considered by Biden to be his running mate will also speak on his behalf tonight, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

They all follow a night when the party made its policy pitch to likely voters on what was an overwhelmingly female broadcast. The women featured last night included business owners, a DACA recipient, and a mother whose son was shot and disabled.