Biden’s economic team faces unprecedented crises in shift from Trump

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, this is a team that faces unprecedented double crises and, rarely, a new president taking over with them at the same time.

However, this team is also unique, in that the president who is elected, who will be their leader, has had many plans in the works for a long time.

Right off the bat, we know this team, Judy, is working on a larger plan, bigger stimulus, bigger COVID relief coming next year, in addition to what they hope will be perhaps some relief coming in the next few months.

And I think we see in this team some of the hints of how they hope to get this done. And I think what we will see from more Biden announcements, this is a team of experienced people, they are diverse, and they are known for doing the hard work of policy.

Also, what I noticed today, they are disciplined and very coordinated, right down to the masks, each one of them wearing the exact same mask that was handed out to them beforehand. And they're also coordinated in another goal, trying to not just respond to the economic crisis, but to try and solve more than one problem at once.

Listen to the coordination on these talking points. We heard from Yellen she's concerned about the disproportionate impact of the crisis. From Tanden, she wants a fair shot for American workers. From Adeyemo, he wants to reduce inequality.

Biden is being very aggressive in signaling that he is concerned about inequality in America. He wants whatever plan they come up to address the crisis to squarely tackle inequality and also perhaps climate change, as I'm told by some who are working with him that that's something we could also see as part of their plan.

One other thing, Judy, that they have to continue with, of course, is Congress and whether or not any immediate relief will come out. As you reported earlier, this is a tricky situation for a new president, doesn't want to spend any capital before he comes into office. But they also would like to have some kind of stimulus moving now.

I want to also add, Speaker Pelosi sent out a statement late today saying, interestingly enough, that she says there must be some COVID relief passed in this lame-duck session of Congress. That's the next two weeks.

So, we see both sides at least acknowledging they need to do something. Whether they will is a different question.