News Wrap: AG Barr says no evidence of large-scale election fraud

Judy Woodruff:

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has dealt a fresh blow to President Trump's claims of widespread election fraud. Barr told the Associated Press today that — quote — "We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

Meanwhile, the president sued to disqualify 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin, which has already certified a win for president-elect Biden.

The Biden economic team was introduced today. Leading the list, nominated to be Treasury secretary, is Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve. She called for urgent new action to address economic damage done by the pandemic.

There were new efforts today to get economic relief moving in the current lame-duck Congress. A bipartisan group of senators pitched a $900 billion proposal. But both Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted that the other side give ground.