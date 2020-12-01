Healthcare workers, nursing homes should get COVID-19 vaccine earlier, CDC panel says

Paul Offit:

It's going to be hard.

I know, at our hospital, we're trying to prioritize among the health care workers which health care workers are most at risk, and those who are — for example, in the emergency department, who are constantly coming into contact with children who potentially are excreting this virus. So, I think it's going to be really a challenge.

I think the hardest part of all this is that, initially, we have about 40 million doses that are going to be available, which is 20 million people of the 24 million in just the first group. And we still have to go to the second group and third group before we ever get to the general population.

And remember that we're not quite there yet. We're still sort of in the science-by-press-release moment here. These phase three trials, these large trials by Pfizer and Moderna haven't been published yet. So, the FDA advisory committee needs to approve this. The advisory committee to the CDC needs to approve this.

I think that's all going to happen in the month of December, in all likelihood, and then these vaccines will start rolling out. But what's hardest about this is that, obviously, I mean, here's a virus that has killed more than 260,000 people this year. These next couple months are going to be awful.

And you wish you had enough vaccine to vaccinate everybody, but we don't. It's going to be a limited edition vaccine initially. And I think that's going to make it very valuable.