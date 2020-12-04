Biden’s transition pushes ahead amid grim economic outlook

The Biden White House transition continues though the president-elect is already facing what may be his greatest challenges, as the pandemic fills hospitals and jars the economy again. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to lose its legal challenges in moving to dispute the election result. Judy Woodruff has the story.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
President-elect Joe Biden is still seven weeks away from taking office, but the nation's troubles show no sign of waiting. Today's economic news made that more clear than ever.
The Biden White House transition is pushing ahead, and the president-elect is already facing what may be his greatest challenges, as the pandemic fills hospitals and jars the economy again.
He spoke today in Wilmington, Delaware, hours after new numbers showed stalling jobs growth.
-
President-Elect Joseph Biden:
Folks aren't looking for a handout. They just need help. They're in trouble, through no fault of their own. We're in a crisis. We need to come together as a nation. We need Congress to act, and act now.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to lose its legal challenges in moving to dispute the election results. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the president's effort to invalidate more than 220,000 votes.
At the same time, the Trump campaign reported massive fund-raising numbers. Combined with the Republican National Committee, it has raised some $207 million since Election Day. The legal loss in Wisconsin further underscores that Mr. Trump's White House loss is all but settled.
In Georgia, though, two Senate elections are not, and Vice President Pence went to the Peach State today in support of incumbent Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the run-up to run-offs.
-
Vice President Mike Pence:
We're here to stand with two extraordinary leaders. And we're here also to express our gratitude for the support of the people of Georgia over the past four years and over the past four weeks.
-
Judy Woodruff:
On the Democratic side, former President Barack Obama held a virtual event for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
-
Former President Barack Obama:
The promise of the Biden presidency and the Harris vice presidency rests in part on their ability to have a cooperative posture with Congress.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The Georgia run-offs are January 5, and will determine which party controls the Senate.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.