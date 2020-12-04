Biden’s transition pushes ahead amid grim economic outlook

Judy Woodruff:

President-elect Joe Biden is still seven weeks away from taking office, but the nation's troubles show no sign of waiting. Today's economic news made that more clear than ever.

The Biden White House transition is pushing ahead, and the president-elect is already facing what may be his greatest challenges, as the pandemic fills hospitals and jars the economy again.

He spoke today in Wilmington, Delaware, hours after new numbers showed stalling jobs growth.